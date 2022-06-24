CLEVELAND — A network of automated litter and debris removal devices will be placed at various locations across the Lake Erie region, according to a release from The Ohio State University.

Keep Ohio Beautiful (KOB) partnered with the ODNR, the Ohio Sea Grant and the Ohio Clean Marinas Program to bring Seabins, an Australian product that works 24/7 to skim and collect marine debris from the water, to Lake Erie.

“Our exciting new collaboration with KOB and Ohio Sea Grant enables ODNR to use new technology to continue our efforts to protect the waters of Lake Erie,” said ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft’s Chief Glen Cobb in a news release. “Not only will boaters benefit by the removal of litter and debris, but cleaner waters are critical for all users.”

The devices filter out gasoline, oils and microplastics from the water. Each device can remove up to 1,000 pounds of marine debris a year. The four devices will remove a potential 4,000 pounds annually, which is the equivalent weight of an average camper.

Two Seabins will be located at the Geneva Marina in Geneva and the Mentor Harbor Yacht Club in Mentor. Two more will be placed at the marinas located near Huron and Lorain.

Marina staff at these locations will document the amount and types of litter collected so it can be analyzed.

Seabins have been used in Australia, Europe, and Asia for years. Lake Erie was chosen as one of the pilot project locations.

“Until now, all of our work has only been able to prevent microplastics in our waterways, so we are thrilled to be making an effort to actually remove microplastics from the water,” said Michael Mennett, Executive Director for KOB. “We’re grateful to Keep America Beautiful and to our partners who will be maintaining and recording Seabin data to make this trailblazing project possible.”

