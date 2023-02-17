Crews respond to large fire on Mentor Avenue near Downtown Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a large apartment fire on Mentor Avenue just across the river from Downtown Willoughby this morning.

News 5's Mike Holden was on scene and confirmed that the uninhabited apartment building is the Chagrin Riverwalk Apartment complex that was under construction. No one was injured during the fire, according to fire officials.

It is unclear how the fire started, however, the neighboring apartment complexes are being evacuated.

The Mentor Fire Department shared this message on Facebook earlier this morning, asking motorists to avoid Mentor Avenue from Kirtland Road to Downtown Willoughby.

Winw in the area as the fire raged was 26 mph, with gusts up to 33 mph, according to News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill.

Watch: News 5 Reporter Mike Holden gives updates from the scene:

