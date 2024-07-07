Local artist memorializes CPD Officer Jamieson Ritter with hand-drawn portrait

The community is honoring Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter's life and legacy.

In May, when Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin was shot and killed in the line of duty, a Youngstown artist paid tribute to him. Now, He's doing the same for Ritter.

RELATED: Portrait of a fallen hero — artist honors officer best way he knows how

Artist Ron Moore Jr. said that his son is in law enforcement in Stark County, and he can't fathom what the parents of fallen officers go through.

"From all accounts, you know, while I was working on the portrait, I did a lot of research on Officer Ritter, and just having him here made this a better place. A lot of people don't think about that these officers are here; they're here to protect us, to protect our community. They help make our community a better place to live and work and raise our children," Moore said.

The portrait Moore created has been shipped and is on the way to Ritter's family in New York.

"My goal is that when Officer Ritter's mom and dad receive this portrait, which they should— it should arrive at their house Monday; I pray that it blesses them," Moore said.

Moore has a connection with Ritter's family through the officer's aunt.

"Officer Ritter's aunt reached out to me. And, you know, after I got chatting with her it turns out I know her. She and I both have participated in what they call Hill Day, where people with Parkinson's disease go to Washington DC and discuss Parkinson's issues with senators and congressmen, and she knows me from there," he said.

This was far from the only show of support for Ritter's family. This weekend, two young boys from Brooklyn found a way to help. News 5 Photojournalist Dave Colabine shows you how:

Boys use lemonade stand to help fallen officer's family

RELATED: 2 Brooklyn boys use lemonade stand to raise money for fallen CPD Officer Jamieson Ritter's family