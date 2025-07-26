Local artist pays tribute to Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner through heartfelt portrait

In honor of fallen Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner, local artist Ron Moore Jr. is paying tribute with a heartfelt portrait, honoring his legacy and sacrifice.

Moore expressed that the loss resonated deeply with him.

"My wife and I have sons and grandchildren around his family's age," he shared, driving his desire to create a portrait to honor Wagner's memory.

Moore's previous works have included tributes to other officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, including Officers Derbin and Ritter. Gifting portraits to grieving families has become his way of providing a sense of comfort and remembrance.

“My hope is, when they look at this portrait, they’ll know someone loves them enough to create this memory of their loved one,” he shared.

Moore plans to present the portrait to the Wagner family and emphasized the importance of community support for law enforcement, stating, "If we learn to love each other a little more, a lot less would happen."

This portrait not only honors Officer Wagner but also shows appreciation for all police officers who serve their communities. Featuring a blue line against the backdrop of the thin blue line flag, it symbolizes solidarity and support for those who protect and serve.

Moore encourages the community to keep the Lorain Police Department in their prayers.

Stay tuned for updates on the presentation of Officer Wagner's portrait as the community comes together to support his family and honor the legacy of this fallen officer.