Local bar honoring service members killed in Afghanistan by reserving table for 13

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Niko's Bar and Gyros in North Royalton is stepping up to help the families of the 13 American service members killed yesterday in Afghanistan.

The bar posted a photo on Facebook Friday afternoon showing a table with 13 beers on it with a placard that says "reserved."

"This table will be reserved today for the 13 Americans that lost their lives," the bar said in the post.

The bar also said that for every beer sold between now and September 11, $1 will be donated to their families.

If you want to donate to the families and honor those fallen service members with a toast, you can check out Nico's Bar and Gyros at 12766 Royalton Road, North Royalton.

