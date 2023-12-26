Local book store seeing post-holiday business

CLEVELAND — We talk about holiday shopping so much, but what about the post-holidays, returns, and sales? And some people are still shopping. Well, one local bookstore is seeing all of that and more.

Loganberry Books is a spot many love to visit; News 5 has even been there a fair share. The last time was when its beloved employee Otis retired. It's because when you step inside, it feels like reading a good novel that takes you on a journey you can't predict.

“We’re an independent bookstore, and we've got new, used, rare, out-of-print books, everything you can think of,” said 15-year employee Sarah Willis.

As the largest independently owned bookstore in Cleveland, Loganberry Books sees quite an amount of customers but the holidays bring in an even bigger crowd.

“It's been really busy. We've had maybe 30,40, 50 people in the store all of December, and certainly really, the last couple of weekends,” said Willis.

After the hustle and bustle, the post-Christmas business has a chapter of its own.

“There's so many people coming in with a gift card and the books that they didn't get they want to get,” said Willis.

This one includes things like post-holiday sales.

“We ordered so many things that we still want to be able to sell them to people and we want people to come into the store and want,” said Willis.

Along with customers that came from out of town for the holidays they are looking for cool local spots to visit.

“She wanted to go to a bookstore, she didn't want it to be like chain bookstores, she wanted to come to like a local spot that has a good eclectic selection of books, and I couldn't think of any more better but Loganberry,” said customer Joe Dinardi.

And you can't forget the regulars on top of those who are still Christmas shopping.

“I didn't come in to buy a book, but I just read about this one book for my sister who loves Christmas mysteries, and I have to still get cards,” said Deborah Dennison, another Loganberry customer.

And while the chapter of this holiday season is almost coming to a close, the storyline always continues at Loganberry books.