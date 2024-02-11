Local boutique collecting prom dresses to give to students for free

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio — Vivid Vibes Boutique in Garrettsville is collecting prom dresses right now. The boutique is hoping to provide hundreds of dresses for students completely free.

Through the end of March, the boutique is accepting prom dress donations. They have staff on-site to fix any issues with the dress, like sewing and steaming needs. The boutique will have dresses available from XS to 5X and is in need of plus-size donations.

In April, students will begin to come in and try on our dresses on the days the boutique is closed, Tuesday and Wednesday, so that they don't feel uncomfortable in front of the public accepting donated dresses.

The boutique is planning to work with local school districts to get students there to shop. This is all completely free to our local students. Parents who would like to schedule their child to come in can give us a call or text at (330) 569-8207.

Vivid Vibes has fashion stylists on duty to help these students feel like princesses in the dresses they choose!

The boutique is located at 9995 OH-88, Garrettsville, OH 44231. You can drop dresses off Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.