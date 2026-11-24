CLEVELAND — Two local businesses are coming forward with allegations that The Millennia Companies has not paid them for services completed at The Statler in almost a year.

The owner of Zennox Cleaning, Ciara Lewis, told me she serviced The Statler in December 2025 as part of an emergency job.

According to an invoice provided to us, Zennox Cleaning did a full paint job, a deep clean, an additional re-clean after extermination, and a carpet clean.

Additional fees were charged as the job was deemed urgent, Lewis said.

The total cost for Zennox Cleaning's work was $3,267.

"We went in after hours. We performed the work. They actually gave us the wrong color paint. It was a paint and cleaning job, so we had to come back the following day. We did work that day. They told me I was gonna get paid the following week and then it just has been the runaround ever since then," Lewis explained.

Lewis has corresponded with two Millennia Companies representatives.

She told me she was asked for documentation pertaining to insurance and workers' compensation before receiving payment.

"I did all that. Now you don't have it. They're like, submit it again, submit it again, and then just the runaround over and over and over," Lewis said.

Since May, though, she said she hasn't heard a word despite repeated follow-up communication.

Lewis said, "To me, it's unfair because I did the work. Everybody was satisfied with the work. I had to pay my people because ultimately they need to still get paid. They can't wait. Me doing another company a service, I still need to receive my money. Like they get paid every two weeks, so why are you not paying the contractors that did the work for you?"

Protech Heating & Cooling LLC owner Leon Bullard said he's had to jump through similar hoops that have not resulted in payment either.

Bullard said he was tasked with restoring central air to eight units at The Statler, which cost him thousands of dollars in materials.

"They were happy with all the work. We got them heating, cooling, worked on their boilers, spent several man hours there, and every time I called to get paid, they'd give me the runaround. 'Come pick it up,' and then they'd have to leave and then they just stopped communicating. They want me to send documents, vendor's licenses, several things. I completed all that and still nothing," Bullard said.

Per the invoices he provided us, he's owed $14,260.50.

Bullard told me, "That's a lot of money out of my pocket. I have a payroll that I have to do. I've got seven vehicles now. That costs a lot of money. Any money that's not coming in, I'm losing. I have to take it out of my pocket or, you know, find other resources to get it."

He said the last he heard from Millennia Properties was the springtime.

Bullard and Lewis said they know of two other vendors who are in the same boat.

In an effort to get answers, I've tried reaching out to Millennia Companies since Thursday.

I didn't get a response until Monday.

Millennia Housing Management remains committed to maintaining a quality living environment at The Statler and values the vendors who support the property. Internal administrative issues have delayed some payments, and we are working to resolve those issues and satisfy outstanding invoices. The Millennia Companies spokesperson

No concrete timeline of when payments will begin was provided to us.

Former Statler Maintenance Supervisor Darell Wilson isn't hopeful these vendors will see the money they're owed.

Vendors fear that, too, as Millennia Companies founder and owner Frank Sinito has been in and out of Cuyahoga County court, mainly as a defendant.

One of Millennia Companies' more recent visits to court involved foreclosure litigation.

According to records, the company was in default on a loan, with $3.4 million owed, including interest.

"I think short of a lawsuit or something, I've not seen anything that would tell me that Millennia would pay. They take it as an absolute joke," Wilson said.

Wilson said he feels bad because Zennox Cleaning and Protech Heating & Cooling LLC became involved through his connections and networking.

"I personally was asked by Millennia for my contacts. Who do I know on two levels? One was for staff. They wanted people they could hire to work in maintenance, janitorial, and that sort of thing, but also they needed vendors and candidly, 'Hey, no one wants to work with us, no one in Cleveland wants to work with us.' Well, why? 'Because we don't pay them.' Why don't you pay them? I got kind of a fluff answer to that: 'We're working that out.'"

He alleges a handful of managers were well aware that payments were not being made.

"The response that I got during one of our regular weekly meetings was, 'Well, look, you know, just go find some other people that we don't owe money to and get them to do it, and we'll do the same thing to them,' and it was a joke. Like an absolute joke that hey, we're gonna laugh that we'll just find some other patsy and not pay them. It was known upfront that they weren't gonna ever pay these guys and then my name's on the hook," Wilson said.

He said managers would field frustrated vendor calls and emails, but then go silent, forcing Wilson to fill the gaps in communication.

"When they had contractors who had a personal stake either in the company or a relationship [with specific managers], those people got paid. The people that weren't sweetheart deals were never going to get paid. At that point, that's unethical and I'm not doing that," Wilson said.

Wilson said he left Millennia Companies earlier this year.

The lack of vendor payments was a big catalyst for his departure, Wilson told me.

"I know that there's a half dozen or more other vendors who will not do business with Millennia as a rule because they've been burned, and that's from locksmiths to plumbers to paint suppliers, flooring, sales, like you name it," Wilson said. "I don't pick a side, and not even pick a side because I'm my own side, but if I don't stand for something, to any of those vendors, I'm part of the problem and I'm liable."

Wilson also told me: "This is a great personal risk. I do not want to be on camera. I don't wanna be involved in any way, but people should know. I'll stand up for the vendors that came and did work. I feel like they did it for me. It's for the company, but they did work at my request. Their time is super valuable."

Wilson, Lewis and Bullard are hopeful payments will eventually come through, but more importantly, each wants Millennia Companies held accountable.