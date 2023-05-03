Local butcher shop celebrates over 100 years of business

CLEVELAND — Kocian Meats has been serving up cold cuts, fresh chops, filets and more for over a century in Cleveland— 101 years, to be exact.

Fourth-generation owner, Joe Kocian, said his great-grandmother came to Cleveland from the Czech Republic in 1876, and the rest is history. The doors for Kocian Meats first opened in 1922 at Central Market, which was located off Ontario Street, until it burned down in 1949. The fire didn't shut down Kocian Meats, though; it reopened in 1950 in the new Central Market located off East 4th Street and Bolivar Road.

"This is the grand opening of the new central market; this is my mom and dad," said Kocian as he showed News 5 old photos.

Fast forward to 1990, Kocian opened his current location on St. Clair Avenue. Customers followed, and so did the memories.

"Coming here with my mother and father shopping," said customer Latif Patterson. "Meats have always been fresh and good. So, I've always just continued shopping here."

Customers have kept coming back for generations.

"Since I was a little girl, honestly," said customer Aisa Cartledge.

Kocian said part of his success all these years has been embracing diverse populations in Cleveland.

"A lot of Asian, a lot of Croatian, and some Serbians, and we have a large number of people that travel to us from other parts of the city," Kocian added.

And making sure to always have certain items in stock

"Fourth of July is the busiest holiday for us," said Kocian. "People getting their ribs. My dad was known as the rib king."

When asked what the key is to the butcher shop's success, Kocian replied, "Consistency and recognizing people for what they provide. Without the customers, we wouldn't be here."

Kocian said his children are involved in the business, and he plans on having them take over. He hopes the butcher shop stays in business for the next four generations.

Watch live and local news any time:

Browns Unleashed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.