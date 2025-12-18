Local church helps feed community with ham delivery for holidays

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, a local church helped feed those in need for the holiday season.

St. Casimir in Cleveland collected donations to buy holiday meals for Wilson School students and their families.

Organizers said 128 hams were distributed, along with an additional 40 at St. Ignatius Elementary School—a new record for the church's program.

"This is not a wealthy neighborhood, and with everything that's going on, it's even more important that we're working together and supporting our neighbors," Wilson School Principal Dawn Hayden said.

St. Casimir has been helping families in the Glenville neighborhood for several years.

The church provides meals at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.