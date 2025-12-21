Local fraternity hosts annual holiday food basket program to feed community

CLEVELAND — Saturday marked the 41st Annual Boswell-Venable Holiday Food Basket Program hosted by the Delta Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. in Cleveland.

For over four decades, the fraternity has worked together to provide its community with food for the holidays.

They handed out food baskets to more than 200 families.

"It's not just making sure they have a place to live, but making sure they have something to eat," said Jacques Smith, vice president of the Delta Alpha Lambda Chapter. "We are at times their family, and [we're] making sure they're taken care of during the holiday season to let them know that we do care. It's more than just about Christmas, it's about them and making sure that they have family connection, and we definitely provide that."

The organization hosts events throughout the year to help the community, including a food bank on the first Wednesday of every month.