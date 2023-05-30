Local golf tournament raising MS awareness, honoring teen who died in crash

COPLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Across the United States, about 1 million people are living with multiple sclerosis.

That includes a 47-year-old Copley Township mother who has made it her mission to spread awareness about the neurological disorder that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

"There's no cure for MS, so I just take it day by day, one day at a time," said Donella Brooks-Gachett.

She was diagnosed with MS in 2004, and in recent years, she wrote a book titled "Accidentally on Purpose," which documents her journey with the disease.

Brooks-Gachett said she's legally blind, and her other symptoms vary from day to day.

"I have a lot of brain fog because there are so many lesions on my brain," she said. "Some days I've been in wheelchairs and walkers, lost my mobility, unable to hold a fork."

Brooks-Gachett launched a foundation called "This Is What MS Looks Looks Like" to empower those facing MS and to provide money for people facing financial challenges or insurance hurdles.

"I want it to be a household name, multiple sclerosis," she told News 5. "The more you create awareness, that's how you get to a cure."

As a kid, Brooks-Gachett loved playing golf with her dad. Although she can no longer play, her passion for the sport inspired her to start a charity golf tournament.

The third annual event will take place Saturday, June 2 at Bunker Hill Golf Course in Medina.

The outing goes beyond fundraising for her foundation. It also honors the memory of 19-year-old Eddie Lee.

Bob Jones

"Eddie Lee was my son's best friend," Brooks-Gachett said.

Eddie was a standout sprinter at Copley High School who graduated in 2020.

In November of that year, he was killed on his way to work after hitting black ice on I-77.

"He hit the embankment and his car went out of control, and he slid over the overpass, and unfortunately, he didn't make it," said his mom, Kikema Workman.

Workman said Eddie was the type of teen who loved giving back.

"Eddie was very kind-spirited. He was always wanting to help kids that were less fortunate than him," she said.

After Eddie passed away, Workman started a scholarship to help kids with the cost of college.

It's called the Itz Just Eddie Memorial Scholarship and the money assists students in the Akron Public School District.

"I think he would be very proud of the work that we're doing in his honor," Workman said.

All of the proceeds raised during the golf tournament will be split between Brooks-Gachett's foundation and Eddie's Scholarship fund.

"I couldn't have asked for a better friend and a better business partner," Workman said.

In the meantime, Brooks-Gachett said she'll keep fighting both for her personal health and for the causes near and dear to her heart.

"It's tough to battle a disease while you're fighting to help others, but it's God who stands inside of me and lets me do it."

