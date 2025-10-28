Local man brings smiles to strangers through creative scavenger hunts in these communities

AKRON, Ohio — A local man is using scavenger hunts to spread peace and positivity throughout some communities in Northeast Ohio.

“I’m from a place where we don’t get a good light shined on us,” said Tray Wooden. “I wanted to show people a good side of us as well.”

Wooden told News 5 he started organizing scavenger hunts about two months ago.

Since then, Wooden has been showing up in random places to drop off goodie bags and baskets full of gifts, toys and sometimes cash for kids and even adults.

Wooden has also been generous in spreading his gift-giving throughout Akron, Canton, Massillon, Lakemore, Cuyahoga Falls, Barberton and Portage Lakes, among others.

“Someone asked, ‘why are you doing this?’ and I was like I love seeing people smile. I love seeing people happy,” said Wooden.

After the prizes are hidden, Wooden takes pictures and records videos to send as smoke signals for people to find.

“I’ll say if I post it like this some people will know, but I got people from Canton coming down here. They may not know this park, so to make it a little bit easier I’ll let them know like I’m at Hardesty Park,” said Wooden.

In a matter of minutes, we saw people running all over Hardesty Park on Monday evening to collect the hidden treasures.

“I want to push peace and positivity,” said Wooden.

While Wooden is glad people are having fun, he said it feels good to give back too, and thanks his brother for inspiring him.

“I just feel like Christ is working through me. I just feel like he’s working through me, and I feel like I have my calling,” said Wooden.

Now, Wooden hopes to inspire others like Crystal Groden and her daughter, Jill.

“I just want to teach her the way you know like when she gets older and let her see the joy that it brings other people,” said Groden.

To keep up with Wooden, follow him on Facebook.