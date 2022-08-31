Local music venues trying to stay afloat post pandemic

CLEVELAND — Local venues are struggling to try and stay afloat as the pandemic still slows business and the economy adds to the toll.

The Beachland Ballroom was used to live musicians and crowds for the past 22 years but since the pandemic hit, co-owner Cindy Barber said the ballroom is still trying to come back.

“So, it's just been this crazy up and down roller coaster ride and we're still not really out of it yet,” Barber said.

This year, there have been more shows than before but COVID and the economy are both playing major factors.

“We're still getting like last-minute cancellations because somebody in the band got COVID and they have to cancel or there are not enough tickets sold because there's so much competition that all of a sudden it's too expensive with inflation and gas prices,” said Barber.

They're not alone; down by Gordon Square is Happy Dogs where the owner Sean Watterson said they are seeing the same patterns.

“You know, when we first opened, everybody wanted to be back,” Watterson said.

They were back bringing live music and serving up their famous hot dogs, then they were hit by delta and omicron.

“I think it's not a matter of people staying home 100%, they're just not out as often as they were out before. There's a little more cautiousness,” Watterson said.

According to Watterson, Happy Dogs would not have been able to stay afloat without federal assistance.

“We're on track to lose between five and 10% this year,” he said.

Those doubts and thoughts of closing clouded Watterson's and Barber's minds at some point.

“I question every day whether if I can hang on,” Barber said.

“We had real dark days here when this place was closed,” said Watterson.

But they are both holding on till they can’t anymore.

“There were a lot of reasons to come back and realize a lot of reasons to keep fighting. We're stubborn,” said Watterson.

“We're going to keep booking shows because we love music,” said Cindy.