Local nonprofit organization makes a difference one wall at a time

CLEVELAND — One local organization is providing basic necessities in a moment of need. Walls of Love is a nonprofit organization that gives people opportunities to pay it forward one wall at a time.

“It's my mission to be able to bring things out into the communities where somebody may not be able to get on a regular brick and mortar,” said Walls of Love creator Holly Jackson.

Jackson says it was her own personal trials that inspired her to start the organization back in 2018.

“I'm a domestic violence and a sexual assault survivor, and I was seven months pregnant needing assistance. I made just a little over $7 too much that I couldn’t get assistance. And having to ask for help and not being able to get it is very intimidating. And then to have people judge you and not know the back story or the reason what is going on with you is not helpful, and I don't want people to ever have to feel like that again,” Jackson said.

In six years, Jackson has been able to donate 1.1 million items to different communities across 34 different states. They offer hygiene products, warm clothing, kids supplies and blankets. Volunteers place most of the items in plastic bags and hang them outside on walls at different locations for free.

“We always look for areas that are known to have a lot of unhoused, unsheltered people, but we don't deal with just the homeless. Even though that was originally our intent, we have now expanded to helping veterans, schools, families and we take referrals,” Jackson said.

Jackson says she hopes to expand 34 states to all 50 states by 2026, making a difference one wall at a time.

“Sometimes people say to us, 'How do you know that it's going to the right people? How do you know that people are getting it that need it?' One of our things with our mission is we provide in a time of need, and we don't judge people. So, if you say you need it, then you need it,” Jackson said.

Anyone can donate to Walls of Love through their website. CLICK HERE to donate.