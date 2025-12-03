Local nonprofit working to support caregivers

It's part of the cycle of life for many families. When you're little, your parents take care of you. And as adults, many become caregivers to aging parents.

Benjamin Rose is a nonprofit in Cleveland with a mission to help older adults and the people who care about them. And on Tuesday, it held its annual Caregiving Conference to help empower caregivers.

Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Tiffany Tarpley served as a moderator for a panel of caregivers. Benjamin Rose said these kinds of conversations help shine a light on what they have to offer.

"Often people don't realize they don't have to navigate it alone, but they don't know where to start," Benjamin Rose's Director of Strategic Partnerships, Lisa Weitzman, said. "But bringing the focus to this organization and all the incredible work that we do, often at no cost to the person who's receiving those services, is another big thing."

Tuesday's conference had two primary themes: the caregiver experience and policies that can better support those caregivers.