Local nurse assistant addresses healthcare workforce shortage through her own service

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The Ohio Health Care Association says the need for skilled nurses for their facilities is growing each day.

Because of the shortage – experts say they have to rely on temporary staff which they say isn’t ideal for their work due to the lack of trust between patients and staff.

That’s why one nursing assistant says she’s taking matters into her own hands.

“It’s a wonderful thing to know that my care that I do offer is in love and with love,” said Tenisha Glass, who’s a Registered STNA.

Glass says her dream to start her own in-home health care service began after she took over the care for her uncle.

“Just the structure from the medications that I saw were too heavy for him which forced me to take him outside of the nursing home to an independent doctor that would change his meds,” explained Glass.

Glass says that experience sparked her desire to change the healthcare industry.

“I say Lord I see too much, and I can’t keep my mouth closed and then I’m the problem. I don’t want to be the problem,” she said.

Due to COVID-19’s lingering effects, Glass says current nursing shortages are making things difficult for consistent and quality care.

“It’s been a great turnover,” said Glass. “It’s a lot of agencies, no staff really.”

As a result, health care professionals say patients like Momma Alice aren’t getting the critical care they need.

“Agency staff don't know the patients. They don't know the facility policies; they don't know the culture. They're just there to fill a shift,” said Ohio Health Care Association Executive Director, Pete Van Runkle.

Glass is not only motivated to advocate for better conditions for patients.

“It’s not always purposely neglect care, if the staffing isn’t there that’s where the neglect comes in at,” said Glass.

But maintaining familiar faces, and keeping loved ones, like Momma Alice, at home.

“My mom who has dementia, and I know one of the things, is that it is important that as much as possible, you try and keep them in an environment that they’re familiar with, so knowing that she could receive the care that she needed and stay in a familiar surrounding was a blessing for me,” said Alisa Hood, Momma Alice’s daughter.

For more information on Glass’ in-home health care service, click here.

You can also call this number 440-53-6505, where Glass says provides service to people as young as 18.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at Noon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.