Local police departments collect food to feed families for Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND — It’s the Battle of the Badges to help those in need.

University Circle Police Department, Case Western Reserve University Police Department and Cleveland Clinic Police are collecting food to help feed those in need for Thanksgiving.

All the food collected will go to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“The participating police department with the most food will win the competition, but more importantly, succeed in helping our neighbors,” said Chief Tom Wetzel of the University Circle Police Department.

The items needed include the following:



Cereal

100% juice

Peanut butter

Pasta sauce

Canned or boxed entrees

Canned beans

Fruits and vegetables

Whole-grain rice and pasta

Canned proteins

The competition wraps up on Sunday, and the food will be delivered on Monday, Nov. 17.