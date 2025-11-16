Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local police departments collect food to feed families for Thanksgiving

University Circle PD, Case Western PD, Cleveland Clinic PD are participating
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank invested $40 million in this distribution hub in the Collinwood neighborhood, where industrial blight is just a block away.
Posted

CLEVELAND — It’s the Battle of the Badges to help those in need.

University Circle Police Department, Case Western Reserve University Police Department and Cleveland Clinic Police are collecting food to help feed those in need for Thanksgiving.

All the food collected will go to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“The participating police department with the most food will win the competition, but more importantly, succeed in helping our neighbors,” said Chief Tom Wetzel of the University Circle Police Department.

The items needed include the following:

  • Cereal
  • 100% juice
  • Peanut butter
  • Pasta sauce
  • Canned or boxed entrees
  • Canned beans
  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Whole-grain rice and pasta
  • Canned proteins

The competition wraps up on Sunday, and the food will be delivered on Monday, Nov. 17.

