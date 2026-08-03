Local private chef pops the cork on new book about champagne and celebration

CLEVELAND — Award-winning chef Mark Pariano has transformed more than 40 years of culinary expertise into his book: "The History of Champagne and Recipes to Celebrate."

The Seven Hills native, who currently operates as a private chef serving clients throughout the region, said his book weaves together the rich heritage of champagne with his signature recipes, expertly crafted pairings and creative entertaining concepts designed to elevate life's most memorable occasions.

The publication showcases Pariano's understanding of both culinary arts and the storied tradition of Champagne production, offering readers practical guidance for hosting sophisticated gatherings while honoring the beverage's centuries-old legacy.