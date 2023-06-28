Local sheriff's department hires retirees to combat staffing shortages

JEFFERSON, Ohio — Retirement, for many, means moving forward with your personal life and regaining a sense of freedom from the workforce. Law enforcement officers especially feel that way, as shortages continue to plague the industry nationally and here in Northeast Ohio. The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, though, got creative when combating shortages.

With a combined 155 years' worth of experience, five retirees find themselves back to work at the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department.

"We have a pretty good group of guys here, and we all get along good together and watch each other," said Deputy Sheriff Rich Hazeltine.

Hazeltine and Chris Dunn are holding down the front of the courthouse Wednesday, keeping a close eye on who and what goes in and out.

"They are important because of the world we live in nowadays; you don't know what can happen," said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi. "You have these active shooters going on in stores, courthouses, anywhere you look. It's unfortunate, but we rather be prepared."

Niemi said filling positions became hard in 2020 when nearly 30% of deputies and other staff retired or left the department. No one wanted jobs at department headquarters or the courthouse until he had an idea.

"I hired retired deputies to fill those positions, and what it does is supplement their health care and retirement," Niemi added.

Ultimately a win-win situation for restless retirees and the department.

"They are dependable, they come to work, they work hard for you, they don't expect anything in return," said Niemi. "They are just good guys, and plus, they are experienced."

Dunn is a retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who was retired for only 10 days until his wife suggested he return to work.

"Very low stress compared to working the road," said Dunn. "I never, knock on wood, get up, and don't want to go to work."

Hazeltine has been with the sheriff's department for 40 years after first retiring in 2011.

"The cost of hospitalization and inflation over the years is pretty costly, and it was a big shock to have a check once a month for retirement versus having a check every two weeks," said Hazeltine.

Their daily duties aren't as intense as regular patrol, but working security screenings, escorting prisoners to court, and patrolling the complex is necessary to keep the department and courthouse running smoothly and safely.

"It's a brotherhood," said Niemi. "I would say about 75% of guys stay in touch. The rest have already moved away from the area, Florida, somewhere where it's sunny and warm."

Watch live and local news any time:

Browns Unleashed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.