Local special needs orchestra heading to Rome following death of Pope Francis

AKRON, Ohio — The passing of Pope Francis happened just one week before a local special needs orchestra is scheduled to play at the Vatican.

With the nine-day mourning period for the Pontiff underway, the Akron-area musicians are not sure if their performance will be affected, but they are not changing their plans to fly to Rome this weekend.

Members of Hearts for Music range in age from five to 70. They have a variety of physical, cognitive, or social disabilities and practice in Summit and Portage County churches.

Most of the musicians have learned to make music through instruments with the use of iPads.

"Hearts for Music is the world's first orchestra that features no age limit, no disability restrictions and no audition process, " said founder Kitrael Chin.

Jennifer Kristensen, of Ravenna, said the orchestra has transformed the life of her 31-year-old son Mark, who has cerebral palsy. He plays string instruments with an iPad.

"It gives him a platform where he can go and perform in the capacity that he can perform. He is a musician," Kristensen said.

The planning surrounding the trip to Rome has been two years in the making.

In 2023, Chin learned the "Jubilee of Persons with Disabilities" was coming to Rome, so he contacted Vatican officials and shared pictures and videos of Hearts for Music in action.

"I sent an email asking if we could be part of the celebration, and they said, 'This looks amazing.'"

The orchestra got a formal invite last year. They are scheduled to perform next Tuesday, April 29, outside the Vatican. However, after the death of Pope Francis, it became unclear if the performance could be moved or canceled.

"It is difficult in terms of uncertainty. That being said, we're all still going. We're all still bringing the gear," Chin said.

About 40 people are making the trip, including 14 orchestra members and their parents. They fly out on Saturday.

Kristensen feels the show will go on somewhere in Rome.

"We are very flexible and we, if we need to be, we'll just take our iPads and be street musicians," Kristensen said.

The death of the Pope saddened many in the orchestra because there were plans in the works to meet the Pontiff while at the Vatican.

"As a Catholic, I mourn his passing. I mourn with all the people around the world," Chin said. "He was a good man and may his soul rest in peace."

While the orchestra won't get the chance to play in front of Pope Francis, Chin said the group will be ready to honor a man who cared for those with disabilities.

"He fought for the marginalized, the poor and especially the disabled."