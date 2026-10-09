Local superintendent adds bus driver to his duties

BURTON, Ohio. — Dr. John Stoddard has spent ten years running a school district. Now, he's learning a new route-literally.

The Berkshire Local Schools District Superintendent is becoming a school bus driver.

It all started when Stoddard volunteered to coach the girls' wrestling team. Expenses for the sport come out of team members' pockets. Stoddard felt that getting his commercial driver's license would ease some of the expenses.

"If I can be a volunteer coach, then I can also be the volunteer bus driver," Stoddard said. "Then, that's one less thing they have to worry about. We're all trying to do a little bit more to help everyone out."

That led to a few months of training and studying for the commercial driver's license test. After passing the test and completing multiple ride-alongs, Stoddard was approved to get behind the wheel. The superintendent decided he wanted to get the full bus driver experience.

"I said I really want to drive at least once all the routes with [the bus drivers] on the bus with me, so I can see what it's like with a bus full of kids," he said.

Stoddard said he is slowly making his way through the district's 20 routes. He's finding time in between meetings and his other superintendent duties.

"When I pick the kids up in the morning, they are a little bit shocked to see me," he said. "It's been a fun experience."

Teachers are also asking him to drive for school field trips. Stoddard said he's willing to pay for the gas for the trips out of his own pocket.

Stoddard's move to behind the wheel is more than just a show of support. It's another way the district is managing through tight budget times.

Stoddard said a lack of state funding, issues with public utilities, along with a House bill, have made the district's budget tight.

A district levy will be on the November ballot. If passed, Stoddard said there would be a half-percent increase to the earned income tax. If the levy fails, Stoddard said the district will look for savings wherever possible without cutting classroom resources.

"We try to cut around the edges everywhere we can," he said. "So, we don't have to cut into the classroom."

Right now, Dr. Stoddard is focused on continuing to provide an excellent education to students along with learning all that he can about his new role, like being aware of everything on the bus.

"You have to pay attention to and be aware of everything," he said.

Berkshire Local Schools is looking to hire more school bus drivers. If you're interested, click here.