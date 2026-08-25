Long lines form as Chicken Salad Chick opens first Northeast Ohio location in Fairview Park

The popular restaurant chain "Chicken Salad Chick" is opening its first Northeast Ohio location on Tuesday.

Lines were forming outside the door of its Fairview Park location Tuesday morning.

The first 100 guests will get free chicken salad once a month for an entire year.

The very first person gets free chicken salad once a week for a year, and we got to speak with the lucky winner.

"It's just a great rush. It really is. It's just the luck of the draw. I didn't really think I was going to be first in line," said Barbie Siegel.

Chicken Salad Chick will be officially open for business at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Westgate Shopping Center in Fairview Park.