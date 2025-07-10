LOOK: Before you see the new Superman movie, here are all the Cleveland landmarks to watch out for.

CLEVELAND — Americans will flock to theaters this week to soak up the latest summer blockbuster, but for many Northeast Ohioans, the new Superman movie highlights all sorts of Cleveland landmarks.
Last summer, film crews were in the area for approximately six weeks shooting scenes in the area for the movie, which stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. Viewers spotted crews filming throughout Downtown Cleveland and Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor.
Here's a breakdown of filming locations spotted in the trailers:
1. The Cleveland Skyline
Okay — it's not exactly the Cleveland skyline (give or take a couple buildings). But this shot taken from Scranton Peninsula highlights Terminal Tower and the Celebrezze Federal Building.
2. PNC Center (Euclid and East 9th)
Superman can be seen falling into the ground — as onlookers watch.
Ryan Drost was among those filling in as an extra that day.
"I saw the trailer [and I realized] I was right there and I was also in that area, it was super exciting to see that," he said. "This is everything I ever wanted to happen. I didn’t care if I made it on the screen or what happened. I was on the set and saw Corenswet in the Superman costume, I saw [director] James Gunn. This was the most amazing experience."
Drost, a comic book writer, told News 5 he received a last-minute phone call asking to be an extra after not being picked for earlier shoots.
"It was like a dream come true," he said. "Whether I’m in the movie or not does not matter to me. To see that movie, and I’m sure I’ll see it a dozen times before it even leaves the theaters and 100 times after that, it means a lot to see, especially in Cleveland - the birthplace of the character, that the movie was mostly made here."
3. The Leader Building (Superior Avenue)
In an earlier trailer, Clark Kent can be seen walking into the Daily Planet newspaper, which happens to be the exterior of the Leader Building on Superior Avenue.
That's where Cleveland Film Commission President Bill Garvey works.
"What an iconic building in Cleveland and the history of Cleveland," Garvey said. "Take it back to the Leader newspaper and now we’re establishing it as the Daily Planet."
RELATED: Forget Metropolis, The Daily Planet is now located in Downtown Cleveland
4. Progressive Field
A fight scene involving Superman can be seen during the trailer at a ballpark where the "Meteors" play.
5. Public Square
Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Public Square housing some sort of monster in the trailer.
6. Cleveland City Hall
Superman can also be seen in custody walking away from Cleveland City Hall. Interestingly, the street sign shown in the trailer is not East 6th Street, but instead Waid Street, likely honoring comic book writer Mark Waid.
7. Veterans Memorial Bridge
A large building (not actually in Cleveland) can be seen falling on the Veterans Memorial Bridge
8. Hyatt Regency Cleveland at The Arcade
A seemingly monumental moment during the trailer occurs when Superman and Lois Lane float inside The Arcade.
"To see it there and to see it on the trailer – was wow," said Bob Dorr, director of sales, events and marketing at Hyatt Regency Cleveland.
Dorr recalled how much of the crew stayed at the hotel during filming, and how everyone worked to keep this moment secret from being leaked.
And yes — he says — they did lift the actors inside The Arcade.
"They had lifts in either corner," he said. "They spent the entire week practicing with stunts. It was pretty cool. They were high, too. It wasn’t first level, it was really high."
Watch the trailer here:
Your choices, your actions, that’s what makes you who you are. #Superman - Only In Theaters and @Imax July 11— Superman (@Superman) May 14, 2025
Watch the official trailer now and ❤️ this post to get updates from @Superman before it hits theaters. pic.twitter.com/WzLxgArl5N
One place you don’t see, or at least not in the trailer, is the birthplace of Superman: the Glenville childhood homes of Superman’s co-creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, where the story of Superman took flight.
"We’re bringing Superman home to the place he was born," Garvey added.
Superman is officially in theaters everywhere on July 11.
