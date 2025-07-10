LOOK: Before you see the new Superman movie, here are all the Cleveland landmarks to watch out for.

CLEVELAND — Americans will flock to theaters this week to soak up the latest summer blockbuster, but for many Northeast Ohioans, the new Superman movie highlights all sorts of Cleveland landmarks.

Last summer, film crews were in the area for approximately six weeks shooting scenes in the area for the movie, which stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. Viewers spotted crews filming throughout Downtown Cleveland and Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor.

Here's a breakdown of filming locations spotted in the trailers:

1. The Cleveland Skyline

Okay — it's not exactly the Cleveland skyline (give or take a couple buildings). But this shot taken from Scranton Peninsula highlights Terminal Tower and the Celebrezze Federal Building.

Warner Bros. Pictures

2. PNC Center (Euclid and East 9th)

Superman can be seen falling into the ground — as onlookers watch.

&amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/24144230/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="photo-slider visualization" /&amp;gt;

Ryan Drost was among those filling in as an extra that day.

"I saw the trailer [and I realized] I was right there and I was also in that area, it was super exciting to see that," he said. "This is everything I ever wanted to happen. I didn’t care if I made it on the screen or what happened. I was on the set and saw Corenswet in the Superman costume, I saw [director] James Gunn. This was the most amazing experience."

Drost, a comic book writer, told News 5 he received a last-minute phone call asking to be an extra after not being picked for earlier shoots.

"It was like a dream come true," he said. "Whether I’m in the movie or not does not matter to me. To see that movie, and I’m sure I’ll see it a dozen times before it even leaves the theaters and 100 times after that, it means a lot to see, especially in Cleveland - the birthplace of the character, that the movie was mostly made here."

3. The Leader Building (Superior Avenue)

In an earlier trailer, Clark Kent can be seen walking into the Daily Planet newspaper, which happens to be the exterior of the Leader Building on Superior Avenue.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/24146011/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="photo-slider visualization" />

That's where Cleveland Film Commission President Bill Garvey works.

"What an iconic building in Cleveland and the history of Cleveland," Garvey said. "Take it back to the Leader newspaper and now we’re establishing it as the Daily Planet."

Forget Metropolis, The Daily Planet is now located in Downtown Cleveland

RELATED: Forget Metropolis, The Daily Planet is now located in Downtown Cleveland

4. Progressive Field

A fight scene involving Superman can be seen during the trailer at a ballpark where the "Meteors" play.

News 5 Airtracker 5 captured some set up shots for Superman inside Progressive Field last summer.

Warner Bros. Pictures

5. Public Square

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Public Square housing some sort of monster in the trailer.

Warner Bros. Pictures 200 Public Square can be seen in the trailer with billboards and video screens added — and quite the monster too.

6. Cleveland City Hall

Superman can also be seen in custody walking away from Cleveland City Hall. Interestingly, the street sign shown in the trailer is not East 6th Street, but instead Waid Street, likely honoring comic book writer Mark Waid.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/24145941/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="photo-slider visualization" />

7. Veterans Memorial Bridge

A large building (not actually in Cleveland) can be seen falling on the Veterans Memorial Bridge

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/24146754/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="photo-slider visualization" />

8. Hyatt Regency Cleveland at The Arcade

A seemingly monumental moment during the trailer occurs when Superman and Lois Lane float inside The Arcade.

&amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/24143971/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="photo-slider visualization" /&amp;amp;gt;

"To see it there and to see it on the trailer – was wow," said Bob Dorr, director of sales, events and marketing at Hyatt Regency Cleveland.

News 5 Bob Dorr, right, reflects on seeing them film Superman inside The Arcade last summer. Dorr said that the red curtains currently featured in some of the storefronts are leftover props from the movie.

Dorr recalled how much of the crew stayed at the hotel during filming, and how everyone worked to keep this moment secret from being leaked.

And yes — he says — they did lift the actors inside The Arcade.

"They had lifts in either corner," he said. "They spent the entire week practicing with stunts. It was pretty cool. They were high, too. It wasn’t first level, it was really high."

Watch the trailer here:

Your choices, your actions, that’s what makes you who you are. #Superman - Only In Theaters and @Imax July 11

Watch the official trailer now and ❤️ this post to get updates from @Superman before it hits theaters. pic.twitter.com/WzLxgArl5N — Superman (@Superman) May 14, 2025

One place you don’t see, or at least not in the trailer, is the birthplace of Superman: the Glenville childhood homes of Superman’s co-creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, where the story of Superman took flight.

News 5 Superman co-creator Joe Shuster's childhood home.

"We’re bringing Superman home to the place he was born," Garvey added.

Superman is officially in theaters everywhere on July 11.