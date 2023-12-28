Loop in Tremont announces closure after nearly 15 years in business

One of the most unique shops in Cleveland is closing after nearly 15 years in business. On Thursday, the record and coffee shop Loop, located in Tremont, announced that it has closed.

The store made the announcement in a Facebook post. It didn't say what prompted the closure.

"It’s been a good run Tremont. It is with mixed emotions that we announce our closure after 14 years of serving our customers, friends, and neighbors. We want to express our deepest gratitude for our customers and employees over the years. The decision to close was not an easy one, but it’s time for some new adventures," the store said in the post.

Loop was considered one of the city's and Tremont's hidden gems.

Customers responded to the announcement with sadness and disappointment. Many thanked the shop for the joyful memories it brought them all the years it served the community.

