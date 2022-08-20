Lorain assistant fire chief resigns from position following assault charges

LORAIN, Ohio — Former Lorain assistant fire chief Matthew Homolya resigned from the department on Saturday afternoon, according to Mayor Jack Bradley.

Homolya was charged with assault after allegedly attacking his neighbor and his neighbor’s dogs in March 2022.

On March 9, deputies were called to Gore Orphanage Road after receiving a report of an assault. When officers arrived on scene, a man had called the police to report he had been allegedly assaulted by Homolya.

Following an initial investigation which included reviewing video footage captured by a security camera, deputies learned the man had received calls and texts from Homolya because the man's dogs had allegedly attacked Homolya's dog.

As a result of the alleged altercation between the dogs, Homoloya threatened to kill the man's dogs and proceeded to allegedly assault the man.

