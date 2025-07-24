Lorain community rallies behind police department after 3 officers shot

LORAIN, Ohio — American flags across Lorain flew at half-staff Thursday, but the city’s support for its police department is rising strong.

Following a shooting on Wednesday involving three police officers, the community is searching for ways to help.

3 police officers shot during ambush in Lorain, 2 in serious condition; suspect is deceased

RELATED: Lorain police officers ambushed by gunman with 'arsenal of weapons'

Flags outside businesses, city buildings, and homes were lowered, each one a silent tribute to the officers injured in the line of duty.

Michael Sherrill, owner of Reymound Plumbing and Heating, said the weight of the tragedy is being felt citywide.

“I drove into work this morning and you sort of get the sense the town’s on high alert,” he said. “It’s unimaginable for us, and we can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

At Music Auto Repair, owner John Muzic recounted how the day began like any other, until it wasn’t. The news of the shooting sent him scrambling to check in on his friends who wear the badge.

“That’s when I started texting the guys I know personally… you know? Who’s working? Who’s not working?” Muzic said. “You’re not really hearing back from guys. It was stressful.”

In Lorain, officers aren’t just public servants, they’re neighbors. They grab coffee from the same shops, attend the same events, and lend a hand when needed.

“We know these guys. They’re part of our city. They’re part of our downtown,” said Kirk Hermon, owner of Speak of the Devil cocktail bar. “They’re all good people. I’ve had nothing but good experiences with these guys, so I appreciate them very much.”

A growing memorial now sits outside the Lorain Police Department.

Andrea Dito, who’s met one of the wounded officers, stopped by to light a candle.

“I’m sad that it happened,” she said. “People talk bad about the police, but they’re here for us all. I’m just here to support the family and them.”

Musician Thommy Hutch is turning his next performance into a fundraiser on Sunday, pledging all of his tips to the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge to help the families of the three injured officers.

“I felt a little helpless,” Hutch said. “I was born and raised here in Lorain. I love this city. And nothing like this has ever happened in my lifetime.”

Behind the scenes, local businesses are quickly mobilizing. Phone calls and group texts are flying, with people offering donations, planning benefit events, and even talking about designing T-shirts to show their support.

Today, the investigation continues.

Community members say they’ll keep showing up, keep listening, and keep lifting one another up.