Lorain County grand jury indicts parents on child abuse charges involving twin babies

The parents of twin babies in Lorain County have been charged following an investigation that revealed their children had sustained past injuries inconsistent "with what the parents were alleging" happened after one of them was brought to the hospital.

The 36-year-old mother and 35-year-old father were indicted by a Lorain County grand Jury Friday in connection with an incident that occurred in January. Both parents were charged with two counts of endangering children, authorities said.

On Jan. 17, one of their children, a two-month-old girl, was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital for an injury the parents said happened when she fell off the couch.

It was determined that the child had a fractured femur, and upon further investigation, authorities discovered that both of their children had previous injuries "already in the stages of the healing process."

This prompted Lorain County Children Services to alert the sheriff's office, which looked into the matter and later presented the case to the prosecutor's office.

The parents are scheduled to be arraigned on May 18 and are being held in the county jail until their court date.

Watch live and local news any time:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.