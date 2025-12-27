Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lorain County's new semi-pro soccer club officially has a name

The new club will be known as Leviathan, which won the fan vote over three other options.

A Leviathan is an ancient sea monster that resembles a dragon.

The club will play at Forefront Field in Avon, where the Lake Erie Crushers Baseball Team also plays.

The first season kicks off in early May and runs through July. Tickets are on sale now; you can find them here.

