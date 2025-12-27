Lorain County's new semi-pro soccer club officially has a name!

The new club will be known as Leviathan, which won the fan vote over three other options.

Lorain County home to new semi-pro soccer team

A Leviathan is an ancient sea monster that resembles a dragon.

The club will play at Forefront Field in Avon, where the Lake Erie Crushers Baseball Team also plays.

The first season kicks off in early May and runs through July. Tickets are on sale now; you can find them here.