Lorain High School placed on lockdown after BB gun found; lockdown has since been lifted

Lorain High School was placed under lockdown Wednesday after a pellet gun was found on its campus, according to the Lorain City School District.

The school's safety team located a BB gun, resulting in the school being placed under a Level 2 lockdown, the district said.

The lockdown lasted about 40 minutes while a search for additional weapons was conducted, the district said. One student was detained and questioned by law enforcement.

After the lockdown was lifted, an unrelated incident occurred where several students were involved in an altercation, the district said. Assistance from the Lorain Police Department was requested, and it was resolved without further incident.