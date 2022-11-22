Lorain officer didn't use 'unreasonable force' in shooting that left man dead, county prosecutor says

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Lorain Police Officer Kyle Shawver's actions were justified when he shot and killed a man who stabbed a K-9 and tried to stab him as well during an altercation in July.

"The issue presented to me is whether in shooting and killing Charles White on July 30, 2022, Patrolman Kyle Shawver used excessive or unreasonable force to ensure his safety or the safety of others. I find that he did not," Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson said.

According to the prosecutor's office, White "posed an actual and immediate threat to the safety of Officer Shawver and the other officers present."

The shooting happened July 30 in the 1200 block of West 20th Street at around 5:20 p.m.

Police originally went to the home to serve a felonious assault warrant on 48-year-old Charles Ronald White.

Authorities said White wouldn't leave the residence, so officers yelled for him to come out and surrender. Officers on scene called out more than a dozen times before entering the home, police said.

The K-9, Rye, searched the house and located the man in the basement of the home.

Video of the incident shows the K-9 handler, officer Kyle Shawver, heading downstairs after hearing the dog and White in a fight.

Shawver's body camera captured footage of White attacking the dog with a knife. Shawver can be seen kicking at the weapon to disarm the man before "hopping" backward to avoid being cut himself.

The officer opened fire, striking White five times. White was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to police, Shawver discharged his firearm after White tried to cut him on the leg near his femoral artery.

"At the time Shawver shot White, White was actively resisting arrest by attempting to gain his feet and nearly stabbing Shawver with his knife," the prosecutor's office said. "Shawver had no room to retreat and his shooting of Charles White was reasonable and necessary to protect both Officer Shawver and the other officers present.

The K-9 was taken to an animal hospital for treatment of four stab wounds to his face and mouth.

