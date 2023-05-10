Lorain Police arrest 13 people during 'unusual' drug bust

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain Police officers served search warrants at two houses on West 8th Street Wednesday morning, where they found drugs, guns and something unusual.

“We had people hiding in walls. We had one person fall through the ceiling trying to hide from us,” said Lorain Police Captain Michael Failing.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen someone hide in the wall and fall out through the ceiling when we were coming through,” added Failing, a 29-year veteran of the department.

Police said they also recovered stolen property taken during burglaries in the city. Officers arrested 13 people.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.