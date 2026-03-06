Lorain woman lands back in Cleveland from Middle East amid unrest

With thousands of flights cancelled and Americans stranded amid unrest in the Middle East, a Northeast Ohio woman was among them, but she made it home safely Thursday night.

News 5 crews went to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to speak with Lorain native Erin Callahan.

Callahan was on vacation in Egypt and Jordan when the war started. She told News 5 she had no idea there was any threat of danger when she left Cleveland, and that she found it extremely difficult to find help at the U.S. Embassy.

"We checked with the state department before we left for both places, and the only thing it said is, if there's protest somewhere don't go there... it was supposed to be relatively safe when we left," said Callahan. "I tried to call again actually phone call and somebody did answer the phone, but they said, 'We can't help you, we're closed and nobody's here.'"

Callahan said it took her a week to find a flight that wasn't cancelled.

News 5's Damon Maloney spoke to Callahan Monday while her Turkish Airlines flight from Jordan to Turkey had been cancelled.

Lorain woman's flight home from Middle East cancelled due to ongoing military action in region

RELATED: Lorain woman's flight home from Middle East cancelled due to ongoing military action in region

She said she felt safe the entire time, but it very glad to finally be back home.