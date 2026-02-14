Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Love is in the air: Malley's is prepped for the Valentine's Day rush

Expecting such heavy demand, the company is also offering drive-up service at its main Brookpark Road headquarters to purchase chocolate-covered grapes and strawberries.
CLEVELAND — Love is in the air, and chocolate is on everyone’s mind.

It’s officially Valentine’s Day, and local chocolatiers are working hard to make sure you have plenty of sweet treats for the big day.

Malley's Chocolates has been preparing tirelessly for what they describe as their version of the "Super Bowl."

The Cleveland staple has been in business for more than 90 years and now operates 18 stores across Northeast Ohio.

Last year, Malley’s produced more than 30,000 boxes of chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day.

Nearly 1 million strawberries made their way down the chocolate assembly line, and the company anticipates a similar output for the 2026 holiday.

Malley’s is once again offering its beloved chocolate-covered strawberries and grapes today.

Expecting such heavy demand, the company is also offering drive-up service at its main Brookpark Road headquarters.

