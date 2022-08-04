Lyndhurst police find vehicle sought in fatal Mother's Day shooting; detectives now looking for 3 men

LYNDHURST, Ohio — The Lyndhurst Police Department is looking for three men following the recovery of a vehicle that detectives were looking for in connection with the fatal Mother's Day shooting of Dailyn B. Ferguson, the 23-year-old owner of DFKickz.

Authorities said that Ferguson was specifically targeted by individuals on May 8 when a blue 2008 Volkswagen Jetta pulled up to his store, located in the 5400 block of Mayfield Road, and an occupant inside the car opened fire.

Prior to the shooting, the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Warrensville Heights. Police said that it was located at an apartment building in the 17500 block of Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Police said they obtained forensic evidence from the vehicle and sent it off for processing. The results have not come back yet or been released.

Additionally, an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case shows three men were spotted with the vehicle at the Walmart at Steelyard Commons five days before the shooting. Police are looking for the men spotted on a Walmart security camera.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the identity of the men pictured below to contact CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A $5,000 reward may be available.

Lyndhurst Police Authorities are looking for the three men pictured above.

