Lyndhurst store owner dies after being shot on Mother's Day

LYNDHURST, Ohio — Dailyn B. Ferguson, the owner of DFKickz in Lyndhurst, has died after being shot while sitting in his vehicle outside his store on Mother's Day.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on May 8 in the 5400 block of Mayfield Road.

According to police, multiple people called 911 to report a man shot. When officers arrived, they found Ferguson in a vehicle parked in the lot. He has been shot at least once.

Ferguson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and died on Thursday. The man's family notified police of his death.

Lyndhurst’s Police Chief Pat Rhode called it a targeted shooting in this bedroom community. No suspects have been identified.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 blue Volkswagen Jetta, with license plate HBG-7262, pulled into the plaza parking lot and an occupant shot Ferguson, who was sitting in his car. The Volkswagen drove off after the shooting and headed south on Biltmore Road. Police later learned the car had been reported stolen out of Warrensville Heights on May 1.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-442-1234 x181 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. You can also leave a tip at www.25crime.com. A $5,000 reward may be available for the successful arrest and prosecution of the shooter.

