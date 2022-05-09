Police investigating Sunday night shooting in Lyndhurst shopping plaza parking lot

LYNDHURST, Ohio — The Lyndhurst Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night in the parking lot of a shopping plaza located at Biltmore and Mayfield roads that left a man critically injured.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Mayfield Raods.

According to police, multiple people called 911 to report a man shot. When officers arrived, they found a man in a vehicle parked in the lot who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was last known to be in critical condition.

A handful of evidence markers were visible in the plaza parking lot when News 5 crews arrived.

News 5

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent was also on scene assisting Lyndhurst police officers.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates an unknown dark-colored vehicle pulled into the plaza parking lot and a person shot at the man who was sitting in his car. The vehicle drove off immediately after the shooting and headed south on Biltmore Road.

No suspect's have been identified.

An employee who works at Gilbert's Tavern on the other side of Mayfield Road told News 5 two bullets struck the bar's sign.

News 5

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-442-1234 x181 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. You can also leave a tip at www.25crime.com. Reward money may be available for the successful arrest and prosecution of the shooter.

The shooting remains under investigation.

