Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline benefit concert at Jacobs Pavilion May 20

CLEVELAND — On Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. Rock n' Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform a benefit concert at Jacobs Pavilion.

The proceeds from the concert will benefit the Western Reserve Land Conservancy and its efforts to plant thousands of trees and rebuild the city's urban forest.

“Trees provide so much for our health and our environment,” said Rich Cochran, president and CEO of Western Reserve Land Conservancy. “We’re leading efforts to reforest Forest City and get trees planted in neighborhoods that need them most. Trees reduce stormwater runoff, cool our houses in the summer, capture air pollution and carbon dioxide, and increase property values. We’re very excited to host Lynyrd Skynyrd for a night of fun and music that will support our tree-planting goals.”

