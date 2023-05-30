Lyrical geniuses: Guardians Hot Dogs post Backstreet Boys lyrics for six months on Twitter

Everybody! The Cleveland Guardians Hot Dogs have been posting Backstreet Boys lyrics on Twitter since early November.

A total of 232 tweets on the Guardian Hot Dogs larger than life Twitter page start with a word from the Backstreet Boys’ song “I Want it That Way.”

Yeah, we did it!!!!!!



Hey @backstreetboys fans, check out the first word of our last 232 tweets dating back to November 6th! There might be something special waiting for you! 😉 pic.twitter.com/Xkk9ow1qxh — Guardians Hot Dogs (@CleHotDogs) May 30, 2023

These secret lyrics have gone unnoticed until the Guardian Hot Dogs announced it Tuesday after finishing the song.

This is only one of many antics from the Guardian Hot Dogs. During their last season, Mustard was optioned to Lake County Captains after his disgraceful performance during the Hot Dog Races.

The Guardian Hot Dogs will never quit playing games, will they?

