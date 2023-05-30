Watch Now
Lyrical geniuses: Guardians Hot Dogs post Backstreet Boys lyrics for six months on Twitter

hot dog races 2014
Mark Duncan | Associated Press
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier, left, watches the hot dog races in the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Posted at 2:47 PM, May 30, 2023
Everybody! The Cleveland Guardians Hot Dogs have been posting Backstreet Boys lyrics on Twitter since early November.

A total of 232 tweets on the Guardian Hot Dogs larger than life Twitter page start with a word from the Backstreet Boys’ song “I Want it That Way.”

These secret lyrics have gone unnoticed until the Guardian Hot Dogs announced it Tuesday after finishing the song.

This is only one of many antics from the Guardian Hot Dogs. During their last season, Mustard was optioned to Lake County Captains after his disgraceful performance during the Hot Dog Races.

The Guardian Hot Dogs will never quit playing games, will they?

