Macedonia man arrested in child sex crime case

MACEDONIA, Ohio — A Macedonia man has been arrested in a child sex crime case. Police have not revealed many details, saying it’s an ongoing investigation.

Neighbors, some of them shocked and angry, said the man’s wife cared for children out of their house and helped with the children.

Bill Lupica was arrested at daybreak at the home he shares with his wife on Apache Run.

“They just walked him to the car and put him in the backseat, and he was in handcuffs,” said Patti Pilato, who lives two doors down.

Pilato said the man’s wife ran a child care service out of her house for years. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services does not show a licensed provider at the address on Apache Run. Some types of child care must be regulated in the state; others may operate without a license. Licensed programs are inspected.

Pilato said she sent her granddaughter there years ago.

“Perfect, right in the neighborhood, two doors down, just makes you think how long it’s been going on and the amount of kids they have there,” Pilato said.

Neighbors are angry.

Someone vandalized a car and the house overnight.

Pilato said it’s the second time she's seen a police presence at the home. The first time was about a month ago, when she said the police brought canines.

Macedonia police would only say a man was arrested on a felony warrant in a case they worked on with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

News 5 investigators uncovered a warrant filed one week ago in Stow Municipal Court showing a single rape charge against Lupica. The allegation from January 2018 involved a girl between 3 and 5 years old.

“Who thinks this is going to happen, especially two doors down from you? Yeah, it’s scary.” Pilato said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.