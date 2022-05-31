Macedonia man who neighbors say helps run unlicensed childcare service indicted on 21 child sex crime charges

MACEDONIA, Ohio — A Macedonia man in jail on a child rape charge has now been indicted in Summit County on more than 20 other charges.

Bill Lupica, 70, was arrested last Friday at his home, which neighbors say doubled as a childcare service.

All was quiet at the home on Apache Run Tuesday, just days after police escorted Lupica out in handcuffs and graffiti was sprayed over his house and car.

"The side of the car says 'Child monster,'” said neighbor Patti Pilato.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to News 5 there was a secret indictment in the case against Lupica amounting to 21 counts.

Those charges include rape, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material and gross sexual imposition.

BCI helped Macedonia police with processing digital evidence.

Lupica was scheduled for a video arraignment in Stow Municipal Court on a single rape charge from a 2018 case before News 5 uncovered the new charges.

"I hope he rots in prison for the rest of his life,” said one woman.

News 5 Investigators spoke with a woman who asked that we not reveal her identity as she is close to a case.

Lupica was arrested last Friday at his home on Apache Run.

Neighbors say his wife runs a child care service at the house with a backyard full of toys and a pool.

"He's the helper,” said one woman.

Some types of childcare must be regulated in the state of Ohio. But the Department of Job and Family Services does not show a licensed provider at the Apache Run address.

The woman we spoke with says Lupica’s wife came highly recommended for child care and accepted cash only.

"All these parents trusted these people to watch and take care of their babies; he deserves...nothing less than what's coming to him,” the woman said.

Macedonia police still haven’t revealed much other than it’s an open and ongoing case.

It appears his arraignment on the new charges in Summit County Common Pleas Court is set for next month.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.