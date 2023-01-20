Mack Court quadruple murder suspect indicted on 25 counts

The 41-year-old man accused of shooting five people and killing four at a home on Mack Court in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood earlier this month was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury Friday, charging him with 25 total counts, including multiple counts of aggravated murder and murder, according to a news release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Martin Muniz was indicted on the following charges:

Four counts of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Attempted Murder

Eight counts of Murder

Ten counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

On Jan. 13, Muniz approached Cleveland Police officers and said he had shot and killed five people at a home near Mack Court and West 37th St. in Cleveland, officials say. Officers then arrested him.

Police responded to the scene and found five people shot. Three victims, Muniz’s 70-year-old father, his 34-year-old sister and her 16-year-old son, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Two victims, his 8-year-old niece and her 48-year-old father, were taken to a nearby hospital where the man was pronounced dead, officials said. The girl is still being treated for her injuries.

“Words fall short in describing the barbaric actions committed by this individual,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “This heartless crime has impacted the community and my thoughts and prayers remain with the family and for the 8-year-old’s recovery.”

Muniz is being held on a $5 million bond after pleading not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment.

