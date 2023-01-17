Mack Court quadruple murder suspect pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND — The suspect in the Mack Court quadruple murder is being held on a $5 million bond after pleading not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment. Martin Muniz, 41, faces an aggravated murder charge following his arrest on Friday.

During his arraignment, in requesting the $5 million bond, prosecutors told Judge Charles Patton that Muniz is a flight risk because he has no residence in Ohio and has residential ties in New Jersey and Illinois. The prosecutor also spoke of Muniz's criminal history in New Jersey and Florida.

Patton asked the public defender if Muniz had a psychiatric evaluation. The public defender did not confirm or deny. Muniz could be seen on the monitor shaking his head and saying, "I don't care about this."

According to police, on Friday, Jan. 13, Muniz flagged down officers after he allegedly shot and killed his father, sister, nephew and his niece's father in and near a home on Mack Court in Brooklyn Centre. He also shot his 8-year-old niece. She is in critical condition.

Muniz's next hearing is set for Jan. 23 at 8:30 a.m.

