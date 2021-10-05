'Magic of Lights' holiday display returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

If you're already thinking about Christmas — we have some news that'll get you in the holiday spirit!

"Magic of Lights" is returning to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds for the seventh year in a row.

You can check out the drive-thru light display Nov. 24 through Jan. 2.

Discounted tickets are already on sale for $18. You can purchase yours at magicoflights.com.

