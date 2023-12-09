Make-A-Wish grants 2-year-old girl her princess dreams

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Home for the Holiday is here, and if you are looking for some cheer to give, buy a raffle ticket because funds go to Make a Wish. The foundation helps grant wishes to children who battle critical illnesses.

A lot of these kids face battles many of us will never come close to experiencing, and they do it with resilience and grace. Mckayla Coyne has been fighting for two years, and what’s helped give her strength was her wish.

When we talk about royalty, McKayla Coyne shows all the features needed to be a princess: charm, determination, and strength.

In December 2021, Jim and Bethany brought their daughter McKayla to the doctor because she couldn't put any weight on her legs.

“Four hours later, our lives changed; she had high-risk AOL, and we ended up spending the next 31 days in the hospital,” said Bethany Coyne, McKayla’s mom.

At just two years old, McKayla was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“It’s crushing, devastating, still kind of hard to talk about,” said Bethany and Jim.

Over the past two years, she has taken countless tests, continued chemotherapy and even re-learned how to walk, but in the middle of darkness, the Make a Wish foundation brought some light.

“After we got to maintenance we thought like okay, she deserves this, she deserves the trip of a lifetime or you know, a gift of a lifetime,” said Bethany.

McKayla's wish was to go where she could officially receive her princess title. So, on Sept. 9, Make A Wish sent the Coyne family to Orlando for the trip of a lifetime.

“They took care of everything. So, they made our flight reservations, had a car for us.” Bethany continued, “We got passes to all three parks.”

More than that, it was the break and joy McKayla and her family needed.

“It felt great. I’m seeing her smile so much and so happy especially after all the hardships,” said Jim.

“The things that they go through it is so intense, for so long. That it was just nice that she was able to do something and hopefully that is a memory that she remembers going through treatment,” Bethany said.

For this princess, though, her battles are not over yet.

“We have until March of 2024, and she'll ring the bell then. So, we have one more big treatment day in the clinic,” said Bethany.

McKayla’s charm and grace are features cancer just can't beat, and she simply appreciates all those who keep supporting her fight.

If you would like to support, Make a wish and buy a raffle ticket for Home for the Holidays, click here.

Watch as News 5's Nadeen Abusada gives details about the raffle: