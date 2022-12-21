Make A Wish grants one teens cooking dream

MENTOR, Ohio — If you are looking for a great stocking stuffer this holiday season, a ticket for Home for the Holidays may be your best option.

The annual house raffle benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the HBA Charitable & Educational Foundation (HBACEF), which supports causes included the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, Homes for Our Troops, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

One of the kids, Make a Wish has benefited is, 15-year-old Luciano Crawford, who is a freshman at Mentor High School who simply loves to cook. For Crawford 4 years ago he heard words no child should hear.

“I got diagnosed with SMA type three in 2019,” said Luciano Crawford.

From there he began treatment, and his anxiety grew, but that's when Make a Wish came into the picture.

He wished for a laptop so he could record his cooking videos and for schoolwork. He got that along with a few other things and a cooking lesson from Cleveland’s very own chef Dante Boccuzzi.

“It bought me a lot of joy and it felt good,” said Crawford.

He hasn't stopped cooking ever since and he credits it all to Make A Wish.

“It brought me to where I’m at today. I'm still cooking,” Crawford continued. “It’s worth it and organization that helps a lot of kids and does make an impact."

Raffle tickets to enter to win the home are $100 each, and there is no limit. By purchasing tickets, you have a chance at winning a beautiful home and helping chronically ill kids get their wishes granted.

Purchase tickets and learn more about this year's "A Home for the Holidays" raffle here.

