Maker Town Market brings homemade goods to Ohio City every Sunday

CLEVELAND — Looking for the perfect gift? Search no further than Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood.

The Maker Town Market is a pop-up market in Ohio City, selling homemade goods every Sunday.

The market is held at Saucy Brew Works’ Vibe Garden, located at the corner of West 28th and Church Streets. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 26.

Products can include handmade jewelry, wall art, home decor, fashion, wellness items, furniture and pet foods. Maker Town is currently accepting vendor applications.

For more information about the market, visit makertownusa.com.

