Mama Catena's serves up help for struggling TSA families

EUCLID, Ohio — The owners of Mama Catena’s Restaurant in Euclid are serving up help to TSA workers going without pay during the partial government shutdown.

TSA workers have not been paid for six weeks.

Sisters Rina Catena and Fran Lausin decided on Wednesday to help.

“We just want them to know that they’re not alone in this and that we value their dedication and everything they do to keep aviation and people safe,” said Rina Catena, owner of Mama Catena’s Restaurant.

In two days, the sisters said they raised about $2,000 in canned goods and gift cards. The pair said they made donations as well as their customers.

On Friday, the sisters and staff members delivered about 100 hot meals to workers at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

“I couldn’t fathom little children going to sleep without eating,” said Fran Lausin, Owner of Mama Catena’s Restaurant.

But that’s not all the siblings are doing to help.

“We are inviting the TSA folks if they live close by if they want to drive out, if they show us their badge, employee ID they can eat for free,” said Catena.

The sisters will continue their donation drive until the TSA employees start getting paid again.

Donations are being accepted at the Euclid restaurant.