Man accused of killing Amir Prewitt in hit-skip indicted

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted 32-year-old Donald Mynatt, the man accused of killing 7-year-old Amir Prewitt in an August hit-and-run.

According to the prosecutor's office, Mynatt is being charged with two counts of failure to stop after an incident (felonies of the second and third degree), tampering with evidence and negligent homicide. The indictment was filed today.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Mynatt in Willoughby after detectives issued a warrant.

“Amir Prewitt’s death is a terrible tragedy, and my thoughts and prayers remain with his family,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley in a statement. “Donald Mynatt selfishly thought he could evade justice, and thanks to the diligent work by the U.S. Marshals and the Cleveland Division of Police, that is not the case.”

On Aug. 16, Prewitt was riding his skateboard in the driveway of a parking lot on the 16000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland when a large SUV with tinted windows struck him and dragged him under the vehicle, police said.

The prosecutor's office said Mynatt will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

The community rallied around Amir's family to show its support after the tragedy.

Over 200 people gathered in the street where the boy was hit and killed. “He was being a kid,” said Amir’s mother, Rayshawnda Maclin. “He was just being a kid.”

