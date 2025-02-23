Man accused of setting missing Warren man's car on fire arraigned Saturday

The man arrested on Thursday for allegedly setting fire to a missing man from Warren was arraigned in a Cleveland court on Saturday.

According to court documents, the 28-year-old is accused of setting fire to a 2007 Buick Lacrose on Sherwood Road earlier this month. His bond was set at $10,000.

Police said they believe the vehicle is connected to Juvar King, who has not been seen since Feb. 4. King was supposed to pick up his children from school that day but did not show up.

Warren PD asks anyone with information regarding King's whereabouts to call 330-841-2505.